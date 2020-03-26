|
MT. HOLLY - Mary Ellen Massengill Walker, 85, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Caromont Regional Medical Center.
She was born on April 5, 1934 to the late John and Elsie Capps.
She is also preceded in death by her husbands, Roland Massengill Sr. and Lee Roy H. Walker.
Survivors include her sons, Roland Massengill Jr. and wife Sharon and John A. Massengill and wife Cathy J., 5 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services and burial are being held privately for the family.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.bensonfuneralservices.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 26, 2020