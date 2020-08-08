1/1
Mary Ward
1930 - 2020
Mary "Jeanette" Watson Ward, 89, of Gastonia, passed away August 7, 2020 at Brookdale Place in Gastonia.

She was born September 10, 1930 in Americus, Georgia to the late Hubert and Clyde Watson.

In addition to her parents, Jeanette was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Ward; daughter, Levita Ward; sons, Stephen Ward and Johnny Ward; and all her siblings.

She is survived by a son, Chester Ward; and a daughter, Felicia DeGraw and husband, Steve.

A celebration of life service will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Interment will be held at Gaston Memorial Park, Gastonia, NC on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 2:00 pm.

Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia, NC.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Visitation
02:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
AUG
9
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
AUG
12
Interment
02:00 PM
Gaston Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
