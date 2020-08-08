Mary "Jeanette" Watson Ward, 89, of Gastonia, passed away August 7, 2020 at Brookdale Place in Gastonia.



She was born September 10, 1930 in Americus, Georgia to the late Hubert and Clyde Watson.



In addition to her parents, Jeanette was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Ward; daughter, Levita Ward; sons, Stephen Ward and Johnny Ward; and all her siblings.



She is survived by a son, Chester Ward; and a daughter, Felicia DeGraw and husband, Steve.



A celebration of life service will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.



Interment will be held at Gaston Memorial Park, Gastonia, NC on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 2:00 pm.



Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia, NC.



