Mrs. Mary Wood Wiggins, 98, of Simpsonville, SC, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital, Greenville, SC.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Greater Life Ministries with the Rev. Milton Smith officiating. Internment will be in Lakeview Memory Gardens, York, SC. The family requests that attendees practice social distancing and wear a mask.
Mrs. Wiggins was born January 26, 1922 in Clover, SC to the late Samuel Green and Maggie Brackett Wood. She was preceded in death by her husband Clyde Henry Wiggins.
Survivors are her sons Chris Wiggins (Rita) of Simpsonville, SC, Dean Brittain (Anne) of Seattle, WA, Ronnie Brittain (Suzanne) of Tempe, AZ; stepson Frank Wiggins (Marcie) of Gaffney, SC; stepdaughters Sandra Wiggins of Gastonia, NC and Linda Cullins of Clover, SC; sister Lucille Mitchell of Filbert, SC and many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Greater Life Ministries, 3307 Filbert Highway, Clover, SC 29710.
M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Clover, SC is serving the family of Mrs. Wiggins.