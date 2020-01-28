Home

Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
Lying in State
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
1:00 PM
Walnut Grove Baptist Church
3400 Dallas Cherryville Hwy
Dallas, NC
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
2:00 PM
Walnut Grove Baptist Church
3400 Dallas Cherryville Hwy
Dallas, NC
Mary Womble Obituary
Mary Margaret Farner Womble, 103, of Lincolnton, NC passed away, Sunday, January 26, 2020 at her home.

Mrs. Womble will lie in state starting at 1:00 p.m. at the church.

A funeral service officiated by Rev. Steve Weaver, will be held 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Walnut Grove Baptist Church - 3400 Dallas Cherryville Hwy, Dallas, NC 28034.

Family will receive friends 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service – 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC 28052.

Burial will be held at Gaston Memorial Park, Gastonia, NC.

Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 28, 2020
