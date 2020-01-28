|
Mary Margaret Farner Womble, 103, of Lincolnton, NC passed away, Sunday, January 26, 2020 at her home.
Mrs. Womble will lie in state starting at 1:00 p.m. at the church.
A funeral service officiated by Rev. Steve Weaver, will be held 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Walnut Grove Baptist Church - 3400 Dallas Cherryville Hwy, Dallas, NC 28034.
Family will receive friends 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service – 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC 28052.
Burial will be held at Gaston Memorial Park, Gastonia, NC.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 28, 2020