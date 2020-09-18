Mr. Maso Russell was born on April 18, 1936 in Gastonia, NC. He departed this life September 12, 2020 at his home in Belmont, NC.

Maso was the son of the late Clinton and Odessa Patton Russell. He was preceded in death b his wife of 55 years, Willie Mae Thompson Russell and his brother Charles Moore of Bristol, CT.

Maso is a 1955 graduate of Highland High School in Gastonia. He received his Bachelor's Degree in Education fro. Fayettville State University in Fayettville, NC. He was employed by Gaston County Schools for 32 years at Gingles School in Dallas and Arlington Elementary. Maso was also a member of Les Grand Masseurs Social Club and the Epsilon Upsilon Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc in which he was selected as Omega Man if the Year in 2011.

He leaves to cherish memories of his life a daughter, Cynthia Russell Sadler of Belmont. His son Richard Russell of Greensboro. Two granddaughters, Maya and India Sadler of Belmont. His sister in law, Carolyn Moore of Bristol, CT. His brother and sister in law Johnny Ed and Ernestine Thompson of Charlotte. Ten nieces and nephews, twelve great nieces and nephews, a host of cousins and his special friend Mrs. Asie Black.

Mask Required. A viewing will be held on Friday September 18, 2020 at Costner Funeral Home in Gastonia from 4-9 pm. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Henry's Chapel Cemetery in Belmont at 11:00 am.

Costner Funeral Home is handling the graveside arrangements.





