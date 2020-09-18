1/1
Maso Russell
1936 - 2020
Mr. Maso Russell was born on April 18, 1936 in Gastonia, NC. He departed this life September 12, 2020 at his home in Belmont, NC.
Maso was the son of the late Clinton and Odessa Patton Russell. He was preceded in death b his wife of 55 years, Willie Mae Thompson Russell and his brother Charles Moore of Bristol, CT.
Maso is a 1955 graduate of Highland High School in Gastonia. He received his Bachelor's Degree in Education fro. Fayettville State University in Fayettville, NC. He was employed by Gaston County Schools for 32 years at Gingles School in Dallas and Arlington Elementary. Maso was also a member of Les Grand Masseurs Social Club and the Epsilon Upsilon Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc in which he was selected as Omega Man if the Year in 2011.
He leaves to cherish memories of his life a daughter, Cynthia Russell Sadler of Belmont. His son Richard Russell of Greensboro. Two granddaughters, Maya and India Sadler of Belmont. His sister in law, Carolyn Moore of Bristol, CT. His brother and sister in law Johnny Ed and Ernestine Thompson of Charlotte. Ten nieces and nephews, twelve great nieces and nephews, a host of cousins and his special friend Mrs. Asie Black.
Mask Required. A viewing will be held on Friday September 18, 2020 at Costner Funeral Home in Gastonia from 4-9 pm. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Henry's Chapel Cemetery in Belmont at 11:00 am.
Costner Funeral Home is handling the graveside arrangements.


Published in Gaston Gazette on Sep. 18, 2020.
September 17, 2020
Cynthia and Richard, was sadden you learn of the passing of your father.Mr. Russell will be missed. You are in our thoughts as well as prays.
Melicent Campbell Feemster
Student
September 17, 2020
The RO Mason family send our sincere condolences to you during your loss. We have fond memories of our fraternity brother and friend. May you find comfort in your faith, family and friends at this time.
RO Mason Family
Friend
September 17, 2020
Rest in Peace Mr Russell .

The family of John " Jabo" Massey

BARBARA Massey Arnold
Friend
