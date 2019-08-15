|
|
GASTONIA - Mason Chandler Carpenter, 92, passed away August 13, 2019 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center Inpatient. He was born October 17, 1926 in Gaston County, a son of the late John Graham Carpenter and Nancy Brunson Carpenter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Virginia "Ginny" C. Carpenter; three brothers and three sisters.
Mason proudly served in the U.S. Army during WWII and was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. He was an avid gardener -able to grow flowers so beautiful that people stopped when driving by to admire them. Mason told us "our daughter always said to me, may you find solace in your green growing things!". He was also an avid reader and history buff with a spectacular memory.
Left to cherish his memories is his loving and devoted daughter Nancy Henderson of Chatanooga, TN and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be private to the family.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Carpenter family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 15, 2019