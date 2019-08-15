Home

POWERED BY

Services
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
Resources
More Obituaries for Mason Carpenter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mason Carpenter


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mason Carpenter Obituary
GASTONIA - Mason Chandler Carpenter, 92, passed away August 13, 2019 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center Inpatient. He was born October 17, 1926 in Gaston County, a son of the late John Graham Carpenter and Nancy Brunson Carpenter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Virginia "Ginny" C. Carpenter; three brothers and three sisters.

Mason proudly served in the U.S. Army during WWII and was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. He was an avid gardener -able to grow flowers so beautiful that people stopped when driving by to admire them. Mason told us "our daughter always said to me, may you find solace in your green growing things!". He was also an avid reader and history buff with a spectacular memory.

Left to cherish his memories is his loving and devoted daughter Nancy Henderson of Chatanooga, TN and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be private to the family.

Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Carpenter family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mason's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now