Mason McSwain

CHERRYVILLE - Mason Lee McSwain, infant son of Kayla Deveney McSwain and John Michael McSwain, gained his wings and went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Atrium Health - Cleveland.
In addition to his parents survivors include a sister, Isabelle Robinson; grandparents, Roger and Karen Deveney of Crouse; Mary McSwain; Del & Mitzi McSwain all of Cherryville; great grandparents, Elizabeth Ann Newton; Delbert and Betty McSwain all of Cherryville; Juanita Caldwell of Shelby and Nancy Clark of Lincolnton.
The family will have a private graveside service at St. John's Lutheran Church Cemetery with Pastor Ben Kifer officiating.
Memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, PO Box 100, Cherryville, NC 28021
A guest register is available at www.stameycherryvillefuneralhome.com
Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the McSwain family.