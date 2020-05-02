|
|
Matthew Bell was born and raised in Southern California. He had a rough life, but he always stayed strong. Matthew was a streamer by the name Psychokreeper. He was more than a friend to all of us. He was family.
Preceded by his mother, Jennifer and his grandmother, Joann. Left to cherish his memory is his aunt Linda, who took him and his sister in when they were young, his sister Samantha, his niece Sophia, the love of his life Katherine Walcott, and his friends who he loved as family, Aaron and Christina Chavez, Joe Wright III, Amanda Raymond, Andrew and Staci York, and Steve and Kelli Love.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 2, 2020