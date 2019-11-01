Gaston Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
730 Gastonia Hwy
Bessemer City, NC 28016
704-629-2255
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
730 Gastonia Hwy
Bessemer City, NC 28016
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Matthew Farris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matthew Connor Farris


1999 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Matthew Connor Farris Obituary
BESSEMER CITY- Matthew Connor Farris, 20, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. He was born on September 2, 1999 in Gaston County to Chad Farris and Shelly McMillan.
Matthew loved to go fishing, ride 4 wheelers and spending time with his family and friends.
In addition to his parents, left to cherish his memories are his brother Dylan Farris of Bessemer City, maternal grandmother Connie Clawson of Clover, SC; paternal grandmother Phyllis Warren of Gastonia, uncles Ryan Clawson of Clover, SC, Greg McMillan of Newburn, NC, Tim Farris of Bessemer City; aunt Gina Horn of Bessemer City; numerous cousins.
Matthew's funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm Sunday, November 3, 2019 at First United Methodist Church with Rev. Tripp Hord officiating.
Interment will follow at Bessemer City Memorial Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Matthew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
Download Now