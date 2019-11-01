|
BESSEMER CITY- Matthew Connor Farris, 20, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. He was born on September 2, 1999 in Gaston County to Chad Farris and Shelly McMillan.
Matthew loved to go fishing, ride 4 wheelers and spending time with his family and friends.
In addition to his parents, left to cherish his memories are his brother Dylan Farris of Bessemer City, maternal grandmother Connie Clawson of Clover, SC; paternal grandmother Phyllis Warren of Gastonia, uncles Ryan Clawson of Clover, SC, Greg McMillan of Newburn, NC, Tim Farris of Bessemer City; aunt Gina Horn of Bessemer City; numerous cousins.
Matthew's funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm Sunday, November 3, 2019 at First United Methodist Church with Rev. Tripp Hord officiating.
Interment will follow at Bessemer City Memorial Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 1, 2019