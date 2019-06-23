Home

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
View Map
Matthew Yugeng Lu
Matthew Yugeng Lu Obituary
June 18, 2007 – June 20, 2019
GASTONIA- Matthew Yugeng Lu, 12, passed away suddenly June 20, 2019 at the Levine Children's Hospital with his family at his side.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Saturday, June 29th 2019 at Withers & Whisenant Funeral Home with a Funeral Service to be on Sunday, June 30th at Withers & Whisenant Funeral Home Chapel
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Civil Air Patrol, c/o Sue Beutler, 2205 Leroy Ave. Gastonia NC 28054. Please put "in honor of Matthew Lu".
Full obituary will appear in Wednesday's paper
Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 23, 2019
