Home

POWERED BY

Services
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Dallas Church of God
311 S. College St
Dallas, NC
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Dallas Church of God,
311 S. College St.
Dallas, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mattie Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mattie (Barker) Walker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mattie (Barker) Walker Obituary
BESSEMER CITY, NC- Mattie Barker Walker, went to be with the Lord on November 13, 2019. She was born over 39 years ago in Rockingham County, a daughter of the late Jake and Mary Belle Wilson Barker.
In addition to her parents, Mattie was preceded in death by her loving husband of fifty years Rev. Roby Lee Walker; nine brothers and one sister.
Mattie taught herself to play the piano at a young age. As the wife of a pastor, Mattie was part of an anointed joint ministry that told others of God's love and grace. She attended North Belmont Church of God and had a great sense of humor. She will be greatly missed by her children Roby Walker and wife Tammy of St. Louis, MO, Tonya Griffin and husband Eddie of Mt. Holly, Michael Walker and wife Kim of Lumberton, NC, Todd Walker of Bessemer City; grandchildren Joshua Knight and wife Morgan, Amber Adams and husband Christopher, Crystal Houser, Hannah Walker; great grandchildren Brystal, Walker and Connor; sisters Shirley Carter and Shelby Axsom of Eden, NC.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 pm until 1:30 pm, Saturday, November 16, at Dallas Church of God, 311 S. College St., Dallas, NC. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm. Burial will be in Hillcrest Gardens, Mount Holly.
Memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice, P.O. Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054. .
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Walker family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mattie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -