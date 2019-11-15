|
BESSEMER CITY, NC- Mattie Barker Walker, went to be with the Lord on November 13, 2019. She was born over 39 years ago in Rockingham County, a daughter of the late Jake and Mary Belle Wilson Barker.
In addition to her parents, Mattie was preceded in death by her loving husband of fifty years Rev. Roby Lee Walker; nine brothers and one sister.
Mattie taught herself to play the piano at a young age. As the wife of a pastor, Mattie was part of an anointed joint ministry that told others of God's love and grace. She attended North Belmont Church of God and had a great sense of humor. She will be greatly missed by her children Roby Walker and wife Tammy of St. Louis, MO, Tonya Griffin and husband Eddie of Mt. Holly, Michael Walker and wife Kim of Lumberton, NC, Todd Walker of Bessemer City; grandchildren Joshua Knight and wife Morgan, Amber Adams and husband Christopher, Crystal Houser, Hannah Walker; great grandchildren Brystal, Walker and Connor; sisters Shirley Carter and Shelby Axsom of Eden, NC.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 pm until 1:30 pm, Saturday, November 16, at Dallas Church of God, 311 S. College St., Dallas, NC. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm. Burial will be in Hillcrest Gardens, Mount Holly.
Memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice, P.O. Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054. .
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 15, 2019