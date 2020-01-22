|
HICKORY - Max William Ballard, 73, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020 at his residence.
Max was born July 26, 1946 and the son of the late Ralph Junior and Edith Avery Ballard. Max served in the Marine Corps for 8 years as a Corporal during the Vietnam War as an aviation machinist. He was awarded the National Defense Service medal, Vietnamese Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal and the Vietnamese Campaign Medal. He also support the veteran's initiatives and
Toys for Tots.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his grandson, Zachary.
Max was survived by his wife of 39 years, Vickie Vanhoy Ballard; daughters, Michelle Isaacs and husband Mark, Wendy Bradford and husband Christopher, Tina Johnson and husband Kenneth, Michelle Smith and husband Jody, and Lynnette Ballard; grandchildren, Mason, Luke, Sydney, Jack, Madison, Brandon, Dustin, Casey and Lathan; great grandchildren, Jacob, Jayla and Sophie; sisters, Shirley Watts and husband Steve, and Brenda Foriska and husband Danny.
Funeral services will be held at Open Door Baptist Church in Longview, NC on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 1 p.m. with Pastor Shawn Davis officiating. Burial will follow service at Catawba Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends at Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Open Door Baptist Church at 3310 Main Ave NW Hickory,
NC 28601 and to the Marine Corps League Catawba Valley Detachment 1163 Hickory NC at 1615 12th St
Dr. NW Hickory, NC 28601.
Condolences may be left at www.catawbamemorialpark.com.
The Ballard Family is under the care of Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 22, 2020