BELMONT - Max Pinkney Huffstetler, 89, died on May 20, 2019 at the Robin Johnson Hospice House.
He was born on March 27, 1930 in Belmont and was son of the late George Graham and Jennie Lee Carpenter Huffstetler.
Max was a graduate of Belmont High School and served in the US Marine Corps. He retired from CSX Transportation in 1991 after a long career working for the railroad. He was a member of Goshen Presbyterian Church. Max was a man of faith, a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. His family was everything.
A service to celebrate his life will be held at 3:00pm, Thursday at Goshen Presbyterian Church with Rev. James Almond officiating. Interment will follow in Gaston Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00-3:00pm at the church.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Marie Boheler Huffstetler; daughter, Lynn Huffstetler and husband Mike James; sister, Sybil White; grandchildren, Travis Max Walden and Shannon Hill Drum; Abby Walden Peterson and husband Jeff Peterson; George Graham Helderman; great grandchildren, Henley Jane Peterson, Max Monroe Peterson, Tanner, Alaric and Caden Drum.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Harold, Zane, Edsel, and Gerald Huffstetler; and sister, Libby Christenbury.
Memorials may be made to the Robin Johnson Hospice House C/O Gaston Hospice, PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054 or to Goshen Presbyterian Church, 380 Woodlawn St., Belmont, NC 28012.
