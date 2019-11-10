Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Ridge Baptist Church
3818 Old York Rd
Gastonia, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maxine Bernasconi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maxine (Miller) Bernasconi


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maxine (Miller) Bernasconi Obituary
Maxine Miller Bernasconi, 83, of Gastonia, passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019, in Oconee County, SC.
She was born July 23, 1936, in Gaston County, daughter of the late Lawrence David Miller and Ethel Jackson Miller.
Maxine was a member of Ridge Baptist Church, Gastonia.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Neil Quinn, Sr.; brother, Ladd Miller; and sisters, Geraldine Waters and Betty Miller.
Left to cherish her memories are her son, Bobby Quinn; daughters, Caron Mills and husband, Jerry, Tammy Howell and husband, Russell; grandchildren, Randy Howell and wife, Sara, Bobby Howell and wife, Hannah, Tim Howell, Jordan Mills, and Lauren Mills; and 4 great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 am, Tuesday, at Ridge Baptist Church, 3818 Old York Rd, Gastonia. Pastors Chester Waters and Bobby Howell will be officiating.
The family will receive friends 6:00-8:00 pm, Monday, at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service, 1503 S. York Rd, Gastonia.
Interment will be held at Gaston Memorial Park, Gastonia.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at greenefuneral.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maxine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -