|
|
Maxine Miller Bernasconi, 83, of Gastonia, passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019, in Oconee County, SC.
She was born July 23, 1936, in Gaston County, daughter of the late Lawrence David Miller and Ethel Jackson Miller.
Maxine was a member of Ridge Baptist Church, Gastonia.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Neil Quinn, Sr.; brother, Ladd Miller; and sisters, Geraldine Waters and Betty Miller.
Left to cherish her memories are her son, Bobby Quinn; daughters, Caron Mills and husband, Jerry, Tammy Howell and husband, Russell; grandchildren, Randy Howell and wife, Sara, Bobby Howell and wife, Hannah, Tim Howell, Jordan Mills, and Lauren Mills; and 4 great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 am, Tuesday, at Ridge Baptist Church, 3818 Old York Rd, Gastonia. Pastors Chester Waters and Bobby Howell will be officiating.
The family will receive friends 6:00-8:00 pm, Monday, at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service, 1503 S. York Rd, Gastonia.
Interment will be held at Gaston Memorial Park, Gastonia.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at greenefuneral.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 10, 2019