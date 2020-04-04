|
|
GASTONIA- Maxine Chastaine Harkey, 80, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. She was born in Gaston County, daughter of the late Roy and Ethel Mullins Chastaine. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Martin Luther (M.L.) Harkey; her first husband, and father of her children, Freddie Lee Melton; daughters, Wanda Davidson and Cathy Faulk; granddaughter, Leslie Melton; son-in-law, Harley Graves; sister, Betty Chastaine; and brothers, Earl, Johnny, Fred and Charlie Chastaine.
Maxine was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She is survived by her children, Linda M. Graves, Eddie Melton (Samantha) and ML (Joe) Melton (Lynn); her sister, Blanche Sellers (Jerry); her grandchildren, Scott Graves (Karen), Kimberly Graves, Lisa Farris, Julie Davidson, Melissa Melton, Eddie Melton, Jr. (Regina), Casey Ellison (Emily), Chris Ellison (Bridgett), Brandon Kirby and Amanda Long; 14 great-grandchildren; sons-in-law, Johnny Davidson and CJ Faulk; and many other family and friends.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of Alexandria Place for taking such good care of Maxine.
Due to the current health crisis, Maxine will be laid to rest during a private burial. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date.
Condolence messages may be expressed to the family online by visiting www.woodlawnfuneral.org. Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mount Holly is serving the family of Mrs. Harkey.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 4, 2020