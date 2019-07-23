|
CHERRYVILLE - Maxine Smith McSwain, age 83, of Flay Sain Rd., passed away Sunday July 21, 2019 at Carolina Care Health and Rehabilitation. She was born November 28, 1935, daughter to the late William Lloyd and Ivy Roxanna Harkey Smith.
Maxine was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church. She also operated Maxine's Daycare of Lincolnton for more than 20 years. Maxine enjoyed caring for children and absolutely loved her grandkids and great-grandkids.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Stowe Bobby McSwain.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Randy McSwain (Mary Anne), Ronnie McSwain (Rhonda), and Roger McSwain (Jennifer); Sisters, Linda Hawkins, and Janice Ledford (Doug); grandchildren, Jessica Freeman (Ryan), Josh McSwain (Logan), Chris McSwain (Danielle), Dusty McSwain (Becca), and Amber Smiley (Justin); 16 great-grandchildren.
Her family will receive friends from 6 to 8:00 PM Tuesday July 23, 2019 at Carpenter-Porter Funeral and Cremation Services.
A Celebration of Maxine's life will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday July 24, 2019 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church with Rev. Wayne Key officiating.
Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Catawba Regional Hospice at www.carolinacaring.org/give
Condolences may be made to www.carpentersfuneralhome.net
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 23, 2019