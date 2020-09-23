1/1
Meek "Dave" Wallace
ORANGEBURG, S.C. - Meek Davis "Dave" Wallace, 83, of Orangeburg, SC, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at his home on September 22, 2020. He was the husband of Doris Wallace.

Graveside services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Friday, September 25, 2020, at Memorial Park Cemetery, Orangeburg, SC.

Dave was born in Clover, SC, to the late Church Wallace and the late Eva Mae Callahan Wallace. He served in the Army. Dave retired as a Mechanical Engineer from Electrolux. He was a devoted husband and father who served his country proudly. He was an intelligent man who loved to problem solve and work with his hands. Dave was a spiritual man, serving as deacon and participating in various church activities. He will be deeply missed by friends, family and all who knew him.

Survivors include his wife of 63 years; his children, Lynne Eldridge, Susan Wallace, Kelly (Tony) Oden and Lisa Wallace; grandchildren, Shaun Brown, Jeremy Brown, Jennifer Fory, Monica Locke and Brandy Brodnax; sister, Juanita Harris; 16 great-grandchildren; and many other special friends and family. Dave was predeceased by a son, Jeffery Scott Wallace.

Memorials may be made to Wounded Warriors at www.woundedwarriorproject.org.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Memorial Park Cemetery
