Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
704-820-0608
Visitation
Friday, May 8, 2020
the home of Susan Greeson
134 N. Mauney Avenue
Stanley, NC
Service
Saturday, May 9, 2020
3:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
Interment
Following Services
Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery
Mount Holly, NC
Melissa Dawn Wooten Obituary
Melissa Dawn Wooten, 43, of Mount Holly, died unexpectedly Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia. She was born in Gaston County, daughter of Tommie Wooten and the late Doris Jenkins Wooten. In addition to her father, those left to cherish her memory include her children Marcus and Derrick Thompson; her sister Susan Greeson; as well as three nieces and four great nephews. A service to celebrate her life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 9 in the Woodlawn Chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly. Interment will follow the service at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery in Mount Holly. The family will accept guests and visitors at the home of Susan Greeson, at 134 N. Mauney Avenue in Stanley Friday afternoon and evening. Online condolences may be left at www.woodlawnfuneral.org.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 8, 2020
