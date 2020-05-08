|
Melissa Dawn Wooten, 43, of Mount Holly, died unexpectedly Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia. She was born in Gaston County, daughter of Tommie Wooten and the late Doris Jenkins Wooten. In addition to her father, those left to cherish her memory include her children Marcus and Derrick Thompson; her sister Susan Greeson; as well as three nieces and four great nephews. A service to celebrate her life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 9 in the Woodlawn Chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly. Interment will follow the service at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery in Mount Holly. The family will accept guests and visitors at the home of Susan Greeson, at 134 N. Mauney Avenue in Stanley Friday afternoon and evening. Online condolences may be left at www.woodlawnfuneral.org.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 8, 2020