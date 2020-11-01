GASTONIA, NC- Melissa 'Missy' Faye Gentry, 58, of Burlington passed away October 23, 2020. She was born December 5, 1961 in Chatham County, a daughter of the late James 'Jim' Franklin Gentry and Faye Nanney Gentry.
Missy was a graduate of East Gaston High School class of 1981. She lived in Gaston County the majority of her life and most recently lived in Burlington, NC. Missy had the most giving and caring heart. She never met a stranger and lived life to the fullest.
Missy is survived by her sisters, Joy Gentry Bivens and husband Joe, and Angie Gentry Howard and husband Michael; beloved nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and companion, Tommy Martin of Burlington.
Services will be private for immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Pointe, PO Box 908, Belmont, NC 28012, Second Harvest Food Bank, or to the charity of donor's choice.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Gentry family.