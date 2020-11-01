1/1
Melissa Faye "Missy" Gentry
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Melissa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GASTONIA, NC- Melissa 'Missy' Faye Gentry, 58, of Burlington passed away October 23, 2020. She was born December 5, 1961 in Chatham County, a daughter of the late James 'Jim' Franklin Gentry and Faye Nanney Gentry.
Missy was a graduate of East Gaston High School class of 1981. She lived in Gaston County the majority of her life and most recently lived in Burlington, NC. Missy had the most giving and caring heart. She never met a stranger and lived life to the fullest.
Missy is survived by her sisters, Joy Gentry Bivens and husband Joe, and Angie Gentry Howard and husband Michael; beloved nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and companion, Tommy Martin of Burlington.
Services will be private for immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Pointe, PO Box 908, Belmont, NC 28012, Second Harvest Food Bank, or to the charity of donor's choice.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Gentry family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McLean Funeral Directors

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved