Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
704-820-0608
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
3:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
View Map
Melissa Payne Obituary
Melissa Thomas Payne, 55, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at her home.

She was born in Gaston County, daughter of the late Ozell Dean Thomas.

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her son, Jeffery Hoyle Thomas. She was employed by the Sister's of Mercy in Belmont.

She is survived by her son, Brandon Payne and his wife, Summer; a grandson, Joshua Revels; her brother, Kelly Thomas and his wife, Jerri; and numerous aunts and uncles.

A service to celebrate the life of Melissa will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the Woodlawn Chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly.

Burial will follow at Goshen Cemetery, Belmont.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm until 3:00 pm on Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Holy Angels, 6600 Wilkinson Blvd, Belmont, NC 28012.

Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting www.woodlawnfuneral.org.

Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mount Holly is serving the Payne family
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 1, 2019
