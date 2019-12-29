|
|
MAIDEN - Melissa Lynn Willard, 61, passed away on December 25, 2019 at the Brian Center, Gastonia. She was born in Baltimore, Maryland on July 8, 1958, the daughter of the late John Willard and Neva Thomas Herms. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Dickie Scott.
Melissa enjoyed reading, cross stitch, visiting the beach, photography, and making jewelry. She loved roses and competed in the New York State Fairs rose competitions. She also loved and cherished her grandchildren.
Melissa is survived by her daughter & son-in-law, Michelle and Randy Armes; sisters & brothers-in-law, Kathy and Bob Conrad, Linda and Charlie Frank; brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Joyce Scott; and her grandchildren, Jordan and Kirsten.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at Benson Funeral & Cremation Services of Mount Holly. The family will receive friends from 12:00 - 1:00 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at Hillcrest Gardens, Mount Holly.
Online condolences may be made at www.BensonFuneralServices.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019