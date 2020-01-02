|
|
BELMONT, NC- Mell Cody English passed away peacefully at home on Monday, December 30, 2019 at the age of 94. Born in Anderson, SC on January 21, 1925, Mell was the son of the late Leonard and Bertha Metz English.
Mell was a retired letter carrier with the US Postal Service. He faithfully served his country in the US Navy during World War II. He was an avid gardener and collector.
In addition to his parents, Mell was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Yvonne Phillips English, and a brother, Bert English.
Mell is survived by his children, Mary Koretke, Tait English and Otis English; his grandchildren, Maurine Marquis, Kelly Bronger and Cody Pinion; 4 great-grandchildren.
Family and friends of Mell English are invited to attend his visitation beginning at three o'clock until five o'clock in the afternoon on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at McLean Funeral Directors, 700 S New Hope Road, Gastonia. A funeral service will be held at eleven o'clock in the morning on Monday, January 6, 2020 in the sanctuary of McAdenville Wesleyan Church, 300 Wesleyan Drive, McAdenville, NC with The Rev. Damien Gula and The Rev. Brian Matherlee officiating.
A committal service with military honors will follow in Gaston Memorial Park.
Condolences may be sent to the English family at www.mcleanfuneral.com
The family requests in lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Mell may be sent to Gaston Hospice, P.O. Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054, or to The Gaston County Honor Guard, 2340 Gaines Avenue, Gastonia, NC 28054.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the family of Mr. English.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 2, 2020