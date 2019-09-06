|
|
GASTONIA, NC- Melva Lorene Hamby, 82, passed away on September 1, 2019 at Carolinas Medical Center, Charlotte.
She was born on April 1, 1937, a native of Gaston County, the daughter of the late Harry Lee Cope and Nettie Jordan Cope.
Left to cherish her memories are her sons, Steve Hamby and wife, Renee, Jeff Hamby, Jerry Hamby; daughters, Kathy Brummitt and husband, Martin, Debbie Hamby; 5 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Grady Hamby; sister, Barbara Duncan; and brother, Leonard Cope.
All services will be private.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at greenefuneral.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 6, 2019