Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Melvin Nanney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sgt. Maj. Melvin C. Nanney


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sgt. Maj. Melvin C. Nanney Obituary
Sergeant Major Melvin C. Nanney passed away April 12. Born in Bostic, NC on October 4, 1935, he attended Dallas High School. He joined the Army in 1954 and was a paratrooper in the 101st Air Borne. He did two tours in Vietnam and retired in 1980, having served twenty six years. He made his home in Frei-Laubersheim, Germany. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy and Crayton Nanney, two sisters Treva Oates and Romille Hill. He is survived by his wife of fifty six years, Ingrid Nanney, and a sister and brother in law, Florence and Dean Little of Conover, as well as nieces, nephews and cousins. Burial was in Germany.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.