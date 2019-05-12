|
Sergeant Major Melvin C. Nanney passed away April 12. Born in Bostic, NC on October 4, 1935, he attended Dallas High School. He joined the Army in 1954 and was a paratrooper in the 101st Air Borne. He did two tours in Vietnam and retired in 1980, having served twenty six years. He made his home in Frei-Laubersheim, Germany. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy and Crayton Nanney, two sisters Treva Oates and Romille Hill. He is survived by his wife of fifty six years, Ingrid Nanney, and a sister and brother in law, Florence and Dean Little of Conover, as well as nieces, nephews and cousins. Burial was in Germany.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 12, 2019