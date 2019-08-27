|
|
Mercedes Torres Tucker, 53, happily took the hand of Jesus when she heard his call on the 20th of
August, surrounded by her family. Mercedes was a devout Christian and a light that shined all over you.
She said, "I am not afraid, my heart is with God" and how true that is. She never met a stranger, she had
a child-like curiosity, never aging. She made sure to tell everyone she met that hard work and
persistence would always pay off. Left to cherish her memories are all her family and friends.
The family will receive friends and family on Friday, August 30th at 12:00 pm at First United Methodist
Church – Common Ground Campus: 5481 Hickory Grove Road, Stanley, NC 28164 followed by a
Celebration of Life service at 1:00 pm and burial service at Gaston Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Gaston County Cancer Services, 306 South Columbia Street, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 27, 2019