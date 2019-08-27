Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
First United Methodist Church – Common Ground Campus
5481 Hickory Grove Road
Stanley, NC
View Map
Send Flowers
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
First United Methodist Church – Common Ground Campus
5481 Hickory Grove Road
Stanley, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mercedes Tucker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mercedes Tucker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mercedes Tucker Obituary
Mercedes Torres Tucker, 53, happily took the hand of Jesus when she heard his call on the 20th of

August, surrounded by her family. Mercedes was a devout Christian and a light that shined all over you.

She said, "I am not afraid, my heart is with God" and how true that is. She never met a stranger, she had

a child-like curiosity, never aging. She made sure to tell everyone she met that hard work and

persistence would always pay off. Left to cherish her memories are all her family and friends.

The family will receive friends and family on Friday, August 30th at 12:00 pm at First United Methodist

Church – Common Ground Campus: 5481 Hickory Grove Road, Stanley, NC 28164 followed by a

Celebration of Life service at 1:00 pm and burial service at Gaston Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Gaston County Cancer Services, 306 South Columbia Street, Gastonia, NC 28054.

Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mercedes's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.