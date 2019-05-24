|
DALLAS - Merle Geneva Franklin, 95, passed away Thursday May 23, 2019. Merle is the daughter of the late Lottie I. (Brown) and Navy C. Holdsclaw. Merle worked in the textile industry. She was a member of Dallas Baptist Church. Merle will be missed by many.
Also preceding her in death are her daughter – Mary Frances Pinckard and son Tony Curtis Franklin. Merle is the last of 4 sisters.
Left to cherish her memory is her son Robbie Franklin and husband Dr. William S. Palmer, son-in-law Lee Pinckard, grandchildren Tony Franklin Jr. and wife Meridith and their son Alex, Charles Beaver and Mitch Pinckard. She leaves behind 9 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.
A celebration of Merle's life will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday May 25, 2019 at The Dallas Funeral Home, 212 West Trade Street, Dallas. Pastors Baron Lee and P. Scott Henson will offer words of encouragement and hope to family and friends that gather to remember Merle. Burial will follow at Long Creek Memorial Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in Merle's name to the Live Embers at Dallas Baptist Church, 402 W. Trade Street, Dallas NC 28034.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 24, 2019