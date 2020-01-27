|
|
GASTONIA, NC- Merle 'June' Capps Sikes, 59, of Gastonia passed away January 25, 2020. She was born June 29, 1960 in Gastonia, a daughter of the late Fred Neal Capps and Betty Heavener Capps.
June was a graduate of Ashbrook High School and worked as the Vice President of Cann Builders. June enjoyed spending time with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren. She loved special trips with the boys and spending time at the beach. June loved animals, especially dogs.
Survivors of June include her children, Kyle David Sikes and Justin Lee Sikes; sister, Janice Kay Capps; and grandchildren, Levi Cole Sikes and Colton Lee Sikes.
The family will receive friends at McLean Funeral Directors from 6:30pm until 8:30pm on Wednesday, January 29, 2020.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Sikes family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 27, 2020