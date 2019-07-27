|
The Family of Merritta Campbell Joyner aka "Rhett"
Extended Grace
10/4/49 - 7/7/19
Although our hearts are broken and our soul feels tattered and torn, your words of comfort reminded us that she is now in a much better place where there is happiness and no more physical pain.
Thank you so much for providing love, care, kind words, cards, flowers, food, gifts, prayers and emotional support during this period of bereavement when we needed it most.
With all our love, Sherman Joyner Sr. & the kids
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 27, 2019