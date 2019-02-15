|
|
Michael Bryson
AKA The Legend
April 7, 1960 – February 12, 2019
On Tuesday Feb. 12, Mike left his family and friends unexpectedly.
Mike grew up in Gastonia and was very active in school and church sports. He loved football, basketball, racing and motorcycling. He especially enjoyed cycling to the beach and mountains on "Baby" with Lisa and his friends. His father "fondly" remembers Mike and neighborhood friends gathering at his house to play ball while he was trying to sleep before working third shift.
Mike was loving and loved by his friends and family – He will be greatly missed.
Preceded in death by his mother Louise R. Bryson and special friends Jerry Wilson and Big Rick.
Cherishing his memory. His father Fred Bryson and his friend Mavis Floyd. Lisa Love, Mike's best friend and soul mate. Uncles, Aunts and Cousins. Mentor and friends, Sam and Effie Locklear.
As Legend would say to you "Just say Bye".
A funeral service, officiated by the Rev. David MacEachern, will be held 1:00pm on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service, 1503 S. York Rd. Gastonia.
The family will receive friends 12:00 – 1:00 pm before the service at the funeral home and at other times at 2602 Monterrey Park Dr, Gastonia.
Interment will be held at Gaston Memorial Park.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at greenefuneral.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 15, 2019