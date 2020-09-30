Michael Cook

Michael Lamar Cook, 74, of Belmont passed away on September 24, 2020 at the Robin Johnson House in Dallas. Mike was born in Gaston County on August 21, 1946 to the late William and Louise Perkins Cook.
Survivors include his daughters Michelle "Shelley" C. Abernethy and Susan C. Williams and husband, Steve Williams. Son, Michael "Mickey" B. Cook. Grandchildren, Tanner Abernethy, Audrey Abernethy, Hunter Williams, Gavin Williams and Hannah Cook. Brothers William "Bill" Lee Cook II, Charles L. Cook and Daniel L. Cook.
Memorial Services to Celebrate Mike's life will be held 2 p.m. Saturday October 3 at South Point Baptist Church in Belmont with Reverend Mike Phillips officiating.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Inurnment services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Robin Johnson House of Dallas and the Crohns & Colitis Foundation
