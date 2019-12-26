|
1964 - 2019
GASTONIA - Reverend Michael Dwayne Merritt, 55 went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at 8:57 a.m. December 23, 2019 after a long fight with cancer at Atrium Health –Main, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Gaston County on July 6, 1964 to the late Otis and Bobbie Sue Becton Merritt. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Robert Merritt and his father-in-law, Don Sellers.
Pastor Mike worked as a traveling maintenance technician for Duke Energy for many years. He also was owner and operator of Merritt Hardwood Flooring. Pastor Mike ministered over 20 years, while serving the Blowing Rock Church of God and presently at Springwood Church of God. Mike was a wonderful loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend to many.
Left to cherish his memories includes his loving wife of 34 years, Crystal Sellers Merritt; his loving children, Mark and Caitlin Merritt; Andrew and Mandi Merritt; Nicholas and Jessica Merritt; William Merritt and Sarah Kay Hope Merritt; six wonderful grandchildren, Callie, Chloe, Claire, Brice, Brooklynn and Jaxon; sisters, Sharon Ledford and Carol and Scott Huffman; mother-in-law, Mary Sellers; special niece, Andrea Sellers.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. Friday, December 27th at Union Road Church, 2315 Union Road, Gastonia, NC.
A Celebration of Life Service will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 28th at Union Road Church with Pastors Scott Huffman and Harold Brown officiating.
Interment will be at Oakwood Cemetery with the releasing of the doves.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Springwood Church of God, 1007 Hickory Grove Road, Gastonia, NC 28056
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia 704-864-5144 is serving the Family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 26, 2019