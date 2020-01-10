|
|
Michael "Mike" Duane Dye, of Oak Island NC, found peace and blessed assurance at last with our Lord, January 6, 2020 after a courageous battle with liver cancer.
Mike was born August 25, 1952 in Gastonia, NC and was a 1970 graduate of Frank L. Ashely High School. After graduation, he attended Gaston College. Mike joined the family business his father, Willard, started in 1971, Gastonia Pipe, Boiler and Duct Insulations Ins. He married Michele Barnes and they had three beautiful daughters together. He lived for his family, working long hours, often traveling out of town to provide a good living and home for them. Mike was a member of the Oak Island Elks Lodge. He was a good and loyal friend to all who knew him and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his mother, Ruby Dye; second wife, Susan Dye; daughters, Anna Dye of Portland, OR and Jane Dye Taylor of Gastonia; five siblings, Gilbert Brazzell and wife Carol of Kings Mountain, Gerald Dye, Richard Dye, Ken Dye and wife Cindy all of Gastonia; and his only sister, Teresa Dye Atchison of Gastonia. He was the proud grandfather of Lauren, Kenneth and Hazel; beloved uncle to, Jared, Dylan, Danielle, Wayne and Daune; and a great uncle to many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Willard M. Dye; and by his much-loved daughter, Lucy Dye Johnson.
Family will receive friends at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service – 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC 28052. A funeral service officiated by Rev. Sam Barnette, will be held 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 10, 2020