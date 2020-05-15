Home

McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
Visitation
Sunday, May 17, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
Funeral service
Sunday, May 17, 2020
2:00 PM
Founders Chapel of the funeral home
1954 - 2020
Michael Gray Gibson Obituary
GASTONIA, NC- Mr. Michael Gray Gibson, 65, passed away unexpectantly at home on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. A native of Charlotte, he was born May 25, 1954, the son of the late Bob Gray and Dorothy Warden Gibson.
Michael was a 1972 graduate of Davidson College and a 1975 graduate of Wake Forest University School of Law. He was a former Assistant District Attorney for Mecklenburg County and joined Rod Dean in 1989, becoming a partner in 1991, forming Dean & Gibson Attorneys At Law. Michael was a devoted husband and father.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Sharon Gibson.
Survivors of Mr. Gibson include his loving wife of 32 years, Martha Chitwood Gibson; sons, Jon and David Gibson, all of Bessemer City, NC; step-son, Jeff Blackwell and wife Jessica of Austin, TX; sister, Theresa Gibson of Winston-Salem, NC.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, May 17, 2020, from 1:00pm to 2:00pm, at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia. A funeral service will follow at 2:00pm, in Founders Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Dr. Ross M. Wright officiating. A private service of committal will be held for the family at Long Creek Church Cemetery in Dallas, NC.
Condolence messages and remembrances of Michael may be shared at www.McLeanFuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the family of Mr. Gibson
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 15, 2020
