BELMONT - Michael James Gurley, 61, of Belmont, NC transitioned peacefully into his heavenly home on October 5, 2019. Michael grew up in Charlotte, NC and graduated from West Mecklenburg High School and Gardner-Webb University.
He was predeceased by his father, Glenn Gurley, his father-in-law, Milton Martin, and his sister in-law, Robin Gurley. He is survived by his wife, Susan Gurley who, in his final days he affectionately referred to as his angel, his mother, Hazel Gurley, his sister, Pamela Mullins and husband David, his brother, Glenn Gurley, Jr., his mother-in-law, Mary Martin, his sisters-in-law, Reesa Martin and Nancy Breithaupt and husband Farrell, and beloved nieces, nephews and their children.
A memorial service to celebrate Michael's life will be held at First Baptist Church in Mount Holly, 300 South Main Street, 28120, on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11:00 AM.
The family invites friends to fellowship over doughnuts and coffee at 10:00-10:45 AM. Memorial gifts may be made to Gaston Hospice, PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054, to support the efforts of this amazing organization.
Jeffrey S. Painter Funeral Director Licensee of Mount Holly is serving the Gurley family. www.jeffreyspainterfdl.com 704-827-5020.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 9, 2019