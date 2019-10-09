Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jeffrey S. Painter Funeral Director Licensee
104 Arbor Ridge Road
Mount Holly, NC 28120
(704) 827-5020
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
300 South Main Street
Mount Holly, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Gurley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Gurley


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Gurley Obituary
BELMONT - Michael James Gurley, 61, of Belmont, NC transitioned peacefully into his heavenly home on October 5, 2019. Michael grew up in Charlotte, NC and graduated from West Mecklenburg High School and Gardner-Webb University.

He was predeceased by his father, Glenn Gurley, his father-in-law, Milton Martin, and his sister in-law, Robin Gurley. He is survived by his wife, Susan Gurley who, in his final days he affectionately referred to as his angel, his mother, Hazel Gurley, his sister, Pamela Mullins and husband David, his brother, Glenn Gurley, Jr., his mother-in-law, Mary Martin, his sisters-in-law, Reesa Martin and Nancy Breithaupt and husband Farrell, and beloved nieces, nephews and their children.

A memorial service to celebrate Michael's life will be held at First Baptist Church in Mount Holly, 300 South Main Street, 28120, on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11:00 AM.

The family invites friends to fellowship over doughnuts and coffee at 10:00-10:45 AM. Memorial gifts may be made to Gaston Hospice, PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054, to support the efforts of this amazing organization.

Jeffrey S. Painter Funeral Director Licensee of Mount Holly is serving the Gurley family. www.jeffreyspainterfdl.com 704-827-5020.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now