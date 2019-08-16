|
Michael "Dakota" Horton, 48, of Dallas, passed away August 9, 2019 at Atrium Health in Pineville.
He was born August 13, 1970 in Rock Hill, South Carolina, the son of the late Charles Dixon Horton and Brenda Griggs Falls.
Michael is survived by his fiancée, Donna Stafford; sons, Justin Duke, Trey Hendrix and wife, Kayla; daughter, Nikki Haney and husband Wesley; sister, Robin Martin; brothers, Jamie Horton and wife, Tina, Allen Horton and wife, Annie; grandchildren, Brayden, Jadon, Conner, Waylan, Jackson on the way; fiancée's mother and special friend, Ludene Stafford; special friends, Dawn and Josh Ruiz and Marsha Kinley; niece, Abby Ruiz; and nephew, Caleb Ruiz.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Angel Horton.
A funeral service will be held 1 pm on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Greene Funeral Service – West Chapel 216 Archie Whitesides Rd., Gastonia, officiated by the Rev. Sam Barnette.
The family will receive friends 7 – 9 pm on Friday at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Westview Gardens.
Memorials may be made to Levine Cancer Institute Fund c/o Atrium Health Foundation, 208 East Blvd. Charlotte, NC 28203.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 16, 2019