1975 - 2019
GASTONIA – Michael Keith Featherstone, 43, went home to be with his Lord on April 15, 2019 at his residence with his family at his side.
He was born April 30, 1975 to Bonnie Brooks Featherstone and the late Michael Keith Featherstone, Sr. In addition to his father he is preceded in death by a nephew Kevin Dwight Williamson, III.
Michael liked music and enjoyed listening to gospel music and preaching services.
He was a Godly man, often sacrificing for himself to serve others. Michael was wise beyond his years. He was a hard worker and enjoyed making people happy; he loved seeing others laugh and smile. Michael will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved him.
Left to cherish his memories includes his loving mother, Bonnie Featherstone;
sisters, Angela Sanders and Danielle Featherstone; nieces and nephews, Christiauna Williamson, Banessa Beltran, Anayda Beltran, Gabriel Beltran, Gabriela Beltran, Persia Jimenez and Darlah Ruiz.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Withers & Whisenant Funeral Home
A Celebration of Life Service to be 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 24th at Withers & Whisenant Funeral Home. Burial will be in Armstrong Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com ;
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 23, 2019