CLOVER, S.C. - Michael Steven Kirsh, age 69, formerly of Clover, SC died Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Margate Health and Rehab Center, Jefferson, NC.
Graveside service will be 12:00 PM, Wednesday May 20, 2020 at Gaston Memorial Park, Gastonia, NC, conducted by Rabbi Dr. Charles Brown.
Mr. Kirsh was born in Gastonia, NC on November 7, 1950 to the late Herbert and Suzanne Selikowitz Kirsh. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Bruce and Larry.
Mike had a way to bring a smile to anyone's face, make you laugh and warmed all of our hearts with his purity. He was always smiling, happy and had a special light about him that we will forever miss. His love still lives within us and we are forever grateful to have know and loved him. His memory will always hold a special place in our hearts.
Survivors are his brother Kevin Kirsh and wife Tammy of Jefferson, NC.
Those attending the graveside service please wear facemask and practice social distancing.
Online condolences may be made at www.mlfordsons.com.
