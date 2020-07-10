1/1
Michael Leophard
1950 - 2020
GASTONIA - Michael Steven Leophard, 70, passed away, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at CaroMont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia.

He was born January 24, 1950 in Waynesville, NC, son of the late James Henry Leophard and Maleta Hampton Leophard.
Michael honorably served as a Marine Sgt. during the Viet Nam War.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Jim Leophard and Donald Leophard; and a sister, Patricia Ann Leophard.

Michael is survived by his wife, Darlene W. Leophard; daughters, Kim Sisk and husband Luke, and Natalie Horne; son, Jeremy Mills and wife Marlen; sisters, Sandra Hopper, Janet Hughes and husband Dwight, and Ginny Leophard; sisters-in-law, Carolyn Leophard and Susan Ashby and husband Leonard; brother-in-law, Todd Gilreath; and 7 grandchildren.

A memorial service officiated by Rev. Chester Waters, will be held 11:00 am on Friday, July 10, 2020 at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service – 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC 28052.

Family will receive friends one hour prior at the funeral home.
Military Honors will be provided by the Marines.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Camp Centurion, Inc. supporting housing for veterans. – PO Box 6187, Gastonia, NC 28056.

Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.

Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com

Published in Gaston Gazette on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
10:00 AM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
JUL
10
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
