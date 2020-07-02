GASTONIA - Michael Alton Nalley passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the age of 64.
Born in Gastonia on September 28, 1955, Michael was the son of the late Roy Alton Nalley and Margaret Evelyn Turner Nalley.
Michael retired from Freightliner after 24 years of service. While at Freightliner, he served as a union rep. Michael was an avid motorcyclist and a member of the Gaston Harley Owners Group where he served as assistant director.
Michael is survived by his beloved wife of 21 years, Wanda Poteat Nalley; daughter, Crystal Parker; sisters and brothers-in-law, Myra and Don Whitworth, and Cindy and JB Laboon; three grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
At the request of Michael, there will be no services.
Condolences may be sent to the Nalley family at www.mcleanfuneral.com
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Michael may be sent to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202
