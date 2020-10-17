GASTONIA - Michael Eugene Odom, age 64, husband of Jean W. Odom, was swept away in the arms of Jesus on October 15, 2020.
Born in Scotland County, he was a son of the late Raymond Eugene Odom and Martha Lytton Odom. Mr. Odom was the retired owner of Odom Services. He enjoyed working outside and spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife of 41 years, Mr. Odom is survived by three children, Jason Michael Odom (Paige) and daughter, Michael Bridges, Jr., and Michelle Bridges Stewart (Michael); four grandchildren, Dylan Stack, Michael Bridges III, Kavan Stewart, and Kelden Stewart; two great grandchildren, Michael Bridges IV and Loki Stack; a sister, Patricia Odom Caskey (Clyde); and a sister-in-law, Ruth Knox. He was predeceased by his brother, Richard (Butch) Knox.
A private celebration of Mr. Odom's life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association
, 1300 Baxter Street #150, Charlotte, NC 28204 or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Greater Carolinas Chapter, 4601 Charlotte Park Drive, Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28217.
