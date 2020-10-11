GASTONIA, NC: Dr. Michael Patrick Reidy, of Gastonia, NC passed away peacefully on the morning of October 9, 2020 at the Testa Hospice House, Kings Mountain, NC. A native of the Bronx, NY, he was the son of the late Michael and Margaret Lynch Reidy.
Mike attended the esteemed DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, MD on a basketball scholarship and then received a full basketball scholarship to Campbell College. At Campbell, he was co-captain his sophomore, junior, and senior years. He still holds the Campbell record, as the third highest scorer before the three-point era. His free throw record at Campbell remains unbroken, and of course he is in the school's Sports Hall of Fame. Campbell College is also where he met his wife of more than 50 years, Bonnie.
Mike received his Master's Degree from Appalachian State University and doctorate in Sports Management and Recreational Studies from Northwestern Louisiana State University. He was a teacher and coach at Belmont Abbey College for more than 40 years. The Abbey was always home to Mike, and it always held a special place in his heart.
Mike his survived by his wife, Bonnie Peoples Reidy of Gastonia, NC; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jim and Linda Reidy of Manhattan, NY, John Reidy of Rockaway, NY, and Bill and Gayle Reidy of Washington Crossing, PA; sisters Ellen Clancy and Patricia "Patsy" Cheser of Kings Park, New York, and Mary Reidy of Nanuet, NY; brother-in-law and wife, Allen and Brenda Peoples of Rocky Mount, NC; and a number of loving nieces and nephews to whom Mike and Bonnie were "second parents" and his beloved Abbey Family.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for the family by Abbot Placid Solari at Belmont Abbey Basilica. Interment will follow in the Belmont Abbey Cemetery. A Michael P. Reidy Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Belmont Abbey College, 100 Belmont / Mt. Holly Rd., Belmont, NC 28012. Condolence messages may be shared and viewed online at www.mcleanfuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is in charge of arrangements.