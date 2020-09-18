Michael Sadler

Michael Clinton Sadler, 26, native of Gaston Co, NC, passed away, Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia, NC.
He was born February 22, 1994.
A celebration of life will be held 3 pm on Friday, September 18, 2020 at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service – 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC 28052.
Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to, Funeral Fund – Robert Roseberry – 311 A. Mountainview Street, Gastonia, NC 28052.
