Michael Sadler
Michael Clinton Sadler, 26, native of Gaston Co, NC, passed away, Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia, NC.
He was born February 22, 1994.
A celebration of life will be held 3 pm on Friday, September 18, 2020 at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service – 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC 28052.
Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to, Funeral Fund – Robert Roseberry – 311 A. Mountainview Street, Gastonia, NC 28052.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com

Published in Gaston Gazette on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
02:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
SEP
18
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
