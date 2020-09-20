Michael Stephen "Steve" Rolen, 74, of Gastonia passed away peacefully on Friday September 18, 2020 at his home. Steve was under the care of Gaston Hospice. Steve graduated from Dallas High School in 1964. After graduation Steve served honorably in the United States Army in Vietnam. He was an E5 Team Leader in 3 Charlie 1st Cavalry Army LRRP Rangers. After Vietnam Steve worked at Avery Dennison, where he retired after 10 years, and then at Freightliner, where he retired after 18 years. Steve will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved him.
Steve is the son of the late Zenia (Smith) and Charles Rolen. He is preceded in death by three brothers, Charles "Butch," Tommy and Joe Rolen.
Steve leaves behind his wife of 28 years, Nancy (Goforth) Rolen, sister Rose Worley (Eric), two stepchildren Ronald Bingham (Connie) and Michelle Bingham. Missing their grandfather are three grandchildren and one great grandchild. His special nieces are Erica Griner, Tabitha Gofoth, Lisa Baugher (Jason), and nephew Tony Skumanick as well as many more nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to recognize special granddaughter, Olivia Rose Griner, sister-in-laws Brenda Radford and Sherry Turner, cousin James Henry Swaney (Jackie), special friends Betty Martin, Junior (Robin) and many more special friends and his two precious fur babies, Bernie and Maggie Mae.
Many thanks go out to Country Kitchen Army Group and Dallas High Alumni, Tom Davis and Darell Crenshaw for helping with V.A. benefits, Dr. Buzzio and nurse Ashely Starnes.
A celebration of Steve's life will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday September 21. 2020 at Carothers Funeral Home Chapel, 2205 Williamsburg Drive, Gastonia. The family will receive friends before the service beginning at 12:00 noon. Pastor Darren Gibbs will officiate, Erica Griner will deliver the eulogy and read a poem and Franklin Hovis will provide special music. The honorary pallbearers are; DHS Men's Group, Tom Davis, Charles Mauney, Frank Hovis, Dennis Godfrey, Roy Spivey and David Paysour.
Fond memories of Steve and condolences for the family may be left at www.carothersfuneralhomegastonia.com.
Special thanks are extended to CaroMont's Gaston Hospice and Bayada. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Steve's name to Gaston Hospice, P.O. Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054 or https://www.caromonthealth.org/About-Us/CaroMont-Health-Foundation/Donate-Now.aspx.
Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park is honored to serve the Rolen Family.