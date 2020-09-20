1/1
Michael Stephen "Steve" Rolen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Stephen "Steve" Rolen, 74, of Gastonia passed away peacefully on Friday September 18, 2020 at his home. Steve was under the care of Gaston Hospice. Steve graduated from Dallas High School in 1964. After graduation Steve served honorably in the United States Army in Vietnam. He was an E5 Team Leader in 3 Charlie 1st Cavalry Army LRRP Rangers. After Vietnam Steve worked at Avery Dennison, where he retired after 10 years, and then at Freightliner, where he retired after 18 years. Steve will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved him.
Steve is the son of the late Zenia (Smith) and Charles Rolen. He is preceded in death by three brothers, Charles "Butch," Tommy and Joe Rolen.
Steve leaves behind his wife of 28 years, Nancy (Goforth) Rolen, sister Rose Worley (Eric), two stepchildren Ronald Bingham (Connie) and Michelle Bingham. Missing their grandfather are three grandchildren and one great grandchild. His special nieces are Erica Griner, Tabitha Gofoth, Lisa Baugher (Jason), and nephew Tony Skumanick as well as many more nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to recognize special granddaughter, Olivia Rose Griner, sister-in-laws Brenda Radford and Sherry Turner, cousin James Henry Swaney (Jackie), special friends Betty Martin, Junior (Robin) and many more special friends and his two precious fur babies, Bernie and Maggie Mae.
Many thanks go out to Country Kitchen Army Group and Dallas High Alumni, Tom Davis and Darell Crenshaw for helping with V.A. benefits, Dr. Buzzio and nurse Ashely Starnes.
A celebration of Steve's life will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday September 21. 2020 at Carothers Funeral Home Chapel, 2205 Williamsburg Drive, Gastonia. The family will receive friends before the service beginning at 12:00 noon. Pastor Darren Gibbs will officiate, Erica Griner will deliver the eulogy and read a poem and Franklin Hovis will provide special music. The honorary pallbearers are; DHS Men's Group, Tom Davis, Charles Mauney, Frank Hovis, Dennis Godfrey, Roy Spivey and David Paysour.
Fond memories of Steve and condolences for the family may be left at www.carothersfuneralhomegastonia.com.
Special thanks are extended to CaroMont's Gaston Hospice and Bayada. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Steve's name to Gaston Hospice, P.O. Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054 or https://www.caromonthealth.org/About-Us/CaroMont-Health-Foundation/Donate-Now.aspx.
Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park is honored to serve the Rolen Family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park
Send Flowers
SEP
21
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park
2205 Williamsburg Drive
Gastonia, NC 28054
7048676337
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved