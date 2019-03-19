|
|
GASTONIA - Michelle Pino Wray, 52, passed away peacefully on March 15, 2019 at her residence with her loving family by her side.
She was born in Brooklyn, New York on November 9, 1966 to Digna Diaz and the late Wilfredo Pino.
Michelle attended the Ebenezer Baptist Church, Kings Mountain, NC. She loved to draw, especially nature scenes and she also worked at Covenant Village.
Survivors include one Husband, Ernest Wray; her mother, Digna Diaz; daughters, Janiece Jimenez and Ariana Mejia, both of Gastonia, NC; a son, Anthony Jimenez of Florida; five grandchildren, six brothers and one sister.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 3:00 p.m., Thursday, March 21 at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 1621 County Line Road, Kings Mountain.
A Memorial Service will be held 3 p.m., Thursday, March 21 at Ebenezer Baptist Church.
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia 704-864-5144 is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 19, 2019