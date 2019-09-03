Home

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Grace Baptist Church
2200 Auten Road
Gastonia, NC
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
3:00 PM
Grace Baptist Church
2200 Auten Road
Gastonia, NC
1946 - 2019
STANLEY – Juanita "Midge" Welborn Brown, 73 went home to be with her Lord and Savior on August 31, 2019 at her residence.
She was born in Mecklenburg County, on July 29, 1946 to the late Claude Welborn and Edith Finch Welborn.
She was a member of Grace Baptist Church, Gastonia. Midge was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and a dear friend to many. She enjoyed spending time with her family especially her grandchildren; and also trips to the mountains and camping. She loved to cook and always loved to see Christmas come. Midge worked at CVS for over 36 years
Left to cherish her memories is her husband of 54 years, Jerry Brown; her children, Jerry Michael (Angela) Brown, Jr., Jennifer Lynn Brown (Brian Beal); grandchildren, Haley Nicole (Riley) Rhyne, Alessa Payton Mull, Kenneth and Brandi Asbury, Brian Wesley Beal, II; great grandchildren, Ellie Jade McLemore, Brian Wesley Beal III, Emory Gray Wilson; sisters, Claudia (Jim) Mills and Cynthia (David) Mathis; sisters in law, Barbara Wansley, Linda Brittian and Rodney Smith;
brother in law, David Brown; and numerous nieces and nephews
The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Grace Baptist Church, 2200 Auten Road, Gastonia with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 3:00 p.m. in the church with Reverend David MacEachern and Reverend Keith Blalock officiating.
Burial will be in Gaston Memorial Park with the releasing of the doves.
Pallbearers will be West Wilson, Kevin Brittian, Ricky Davis, Greg Garrison, Danny Jones and Brian Beal.
Memorials may be made to the St. Jude's Children at stjude.org/
Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com ;
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 3, 2019
