Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greene Funeral Service-West Chapel
216 Archie Whitesides Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 867-5521
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-West Chapel
216 Archie Whitesides Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-West Chapel
216 Archie Whitesides Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mike Alvis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mike Alvis


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mike Alvis Obituary
DALLAS - Mike Alvis, 66, passed away on April 15, 2019, at Carolinas Medical Center, Charlotte.

He was born August 11, 1952, in Mecklenburg County, son of the late George and Freida Alvis.

Mike loved his family and was deeply devoted to them. He enjoyed fishing, riding motorcycles and spoiling his dog Romeo.

He was a US Army veteran who proudly served his country.

A funeral service will be held 2:00 pm Friday, April 19, 2019, at Greene Funeral Service, West Chapel, 216 Archie Whitesides Rd. Gastonia, officiated by Pastor Greg Neely.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Westview Gardens, Bessemer City, with military honors provided by the US Army National Guard.

Michael is survived by his loving wife of over 17 years, Shirley Bell Alvis; son, Jeromy Alvis and wife, Anna; stepson, Dennis Bridges and wife, Becky; brother, Tim Alvis and wife, Dale; three grandchildren; five great grandchildren; best friend, fishing buddy and uncle, Rick Smeltzer; fur baby, Romeo; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his beloved dogs, Copper, Rusty, Trixie, Harley.

Arrangements are with the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.

Online condolences may be sent to greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greene Funeral Service-West Chapel
Download Now