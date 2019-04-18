|
DALLAS - Mike Alvis, 66, passed away on April 15, 2019, at Carolinas Medical Center, Charlotte.
He was born August 11, 1952, in Mecklenburg County, son of the late George and Freida Alvis.
Mike loved his family and was deeply devoted to them. He enjoyed fishing, riding motorcycles and spoiling his dog Romeo.
He was a US Army veteran who proudly served his country.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 pm Friday, April 19, 2019, at Greene Funeral Service, West Chapel, 216 Archie Whitesides Rd. Gastonia, officiated by Pastor Greg Neely.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Westview Gardens, Bessemer City, with military honors provided by the US Army National Guard.
Michael is survived by his loving wife of over 17 years, Shirley Bell Alvis; son, Jeromy Alvis and wife, Anna; stepson, Dennis Bridges and wife, Becky; brother, Tim Alvis and wife, Dale; three grandchildren; five great grandchildren; best friend, fishing buddy and uncle, Rick Smeltzer; fur baby, Romeo; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his beloved dogs, Copper, Rusty, Trixie, Harley.
Arrangements are with the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Online condolences may be sent to greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 18, 2019