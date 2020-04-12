|
|
BESSEMER CITY- Michael Keith Bess, age 53, of 316 Neal Rd., passed away suddenly Friday April 10, 2020. He was born August 11, 1966 in Fremont Nebraska to the late Clyde Keith and Mary Jeanette Garrett Bess.
Mike was employed with ADS for nearly 18 years. He loved carp fishing and being outdoors. He also loved his family dearly. Mike had the biggest heart and never met a stranger. He will truly be missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde Keith and Mary Jeanette Garrett Bess; sister, Diane June Bess Dedmon, and his infant sister, Penny Allison Bess.
He is survived by his loving wife, Rhonda Leatherman Bess; stepsons, Ethan Beck (Kaci), and Logan Beck, (and fiancé Brittany); sisters Lynn Bess Gray and husband Mike of Rock Hill, Joy Whittington and husband Kevin of Bessemer City, two brothers, Bobby Blanton and wife Monica of Gastonia, and Wayne Short (Betty) of Kings Mountain; grandchildren, Paxton, Hattie, Kaiden, and Marrisa; nieces and nephew; April Dellinger Sprouse, Makayla Gray Jonathan Pack (Stacie), Lizabeth Dedmon, Taylor Whittington, and Stormy Bailey.
Special arrangements have been made due to current social restrictions. The family will receive friends from 5PM until 8PM Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Westover Baptist Church, 114 Westover Dr, Kings Mountain, North Carolina 28086. Please note that, due to social distancing, only ten people will be allowed into the church at a time. Patience with the funeral and church staff would be appreciated.
drive-in funeral service, officiated by Rev. Kevin Whittington, will be held at 1PM Wednesday, April 15, 2020 in the Westover Baptist Church parking lot. Guests are asked to remain in their vehicles during the service.
A private interment will be held at Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery,
Memorials may be made to Westover Baptist Church, 114 Westover Dr, Kings Mountain, North Carolina 28086.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 12, 2020