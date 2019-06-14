|
LOWELL - Michael "Mike" Steven Day, 49, went home to be with his Lord on June 12, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center with his family at his side.
He was born in Gaston County on December 27, 1969 to Kaye Whitesides Day Moore and the late David Michael Day. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandfather, William Whitesides Jr.
Mike was a graduate of Hunter Huss High School. He worked beside his father as a machinist for many years; he then when to work at Gaston County Animal Control for over 21 years. He also enjoyed working and building drones.
Left to cherish his memories include his loving wife of 21 years, Marie Barile Day; his son, Christopher Day and fiancée Gabby; grandson, David Michael Day; his mother, Kaye Day Moore; brother, Mark Day and his wife Kathryn; grandmother, Jennie Whitesides Ferguson; aunt, Deborah Huskins and husband Tommy; cousins, Nicholas Day, Brad Wilson and wife Heidi Gibbons; Godparents, Gene and Jennie Day; and his beloved dog, Casey.
The family will receive friends from 3 until 4 p.m., Monday, June 17 at Withers & Whisenant Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 4 p.m. with Pastor Dickie Spargo officiating.
Burial will be in the Pisgah ARP Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Bethlehem Church, 3100 Bethlehem Church Street, Gastonia, NC 28056.
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 14, 2019