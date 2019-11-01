|
IRON STATION - Mr. Jacob Michael "Mike" Dellinger, 64, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Atrium Health Northeast in Concord.
Mike was born on September 24, 1955 in Lincoln County, NC son of the late Jacob Bill Dellinger and Mary Queen George Dellinger. He was retired from Duke Energy after 43 years of service and attended Lake Forest Church – West Lake. Mike was a member of West Side Cruisers.
Survivors include his daughter, Kelli Dellinger Beam and husband, Trey; a granddaughter, Darrah Beam all of Cherryville; a sister Linda H. Baxter of Lincolnton; a nephew, Andy Baxter and wife, Dana and their daughter, Raylee and a special friend, Darlene Dellinger.
Visitation will be from 6:00PM to 8:00PM on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at First Wesleyan Church in Cherryville.
Burial will be in City Memorial Cemetery in Cherryville.
Memorials may be made to Lake Forest Church - Westlake, 7840 Galway Lane, Denver, NC 28037 or to First Wesleyan Church, 800 N. Pink Street, Cherryville, NC 28021.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 1, 2019