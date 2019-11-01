Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stamey~Cherryville Funeral Home - Cherryville
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-445-8144
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stamey~Cherryville Funeral Home - Cherryville
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
First Wesleyan Church
Cherryville, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mike Dellinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mike Dellinger


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mike Dellinger Obituary
IRON STATION - Mr. Jacob Michael "Mike" Dellinger, 64, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Atrium Health Northeast in Concord.
Mike was born on September 24, 1955 in Lincoln County, NC son of the late Jacob Bill Dellinger and Mary Queen George Dellinger. He was retired from Duke Energy after 43 years of service and attended Lake Forest Church – West Lake. Mike was a member of West Side Cruisers.
Survivors include his daughter, Kelli Dellinger Beam and husband, Trey; a granddaughter, Darrah Beam all of Cherryville; a sister Linda H. Baxter of Lincolnton; a nephew, Andy Baxter and wife, Dana and their daughter, Raylee and a special friend, Darlene Dellinger.
Visitation will be from 6:00PM to 8:00PM on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at First Wesleyan Church in Cherryville.
Burial will be in City Memorial Cemetery in Cherryville.
Memorials may be made to Lake Forest Church - Westlake, 7840 Galway Lane, Denver, NC 28037 or to First Wesleyan Church, 800 N. Pink Street, Cherryville, NC 28021.
A guest register is available at www.stameycherryvillefuneralhome.com
Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the Dellinger family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mike's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -