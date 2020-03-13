|
|
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC- Mike Harris, 67 passed away March 9th, 2020 at his residence. He is survived by his wife Regina Harris of 20 years. Brother Sammy Harris, sister Wanda and spouse Roger Branch, daughter Shannon and spouse Michael McQuain Jr., stepdaughter Christina and spouse Kelly Flanary, and stepson David Richards. He had 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Roger and Joey Harris and one grandson Christian Detter.
The family will receive guest at Gloryland Missionary Baptist Church 101 Benefield Kings Mountain, Nc 28086 between 4 and 5 pm. Funeral service will follow at 5:00 pm.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 13, 2020